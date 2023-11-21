All India Congress Committee (AICC) leaders, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Vadra, are expected to visit Tripura sometime in December.

Szarita Laitphlang, the AICC in-charge for Tripura, gave this information on Tuesday while speaking with reporters, stating that the visit would take place soon after the poll results of the five states are declared.

Laitphlang also chaired a meeting of the Mahila Congress in Pradesh Congress Bhawan, Agartala, emphasizing the need to transform Mahila Congress into a frontal organization and strengthen its role.

She highlighted the deteriorating condition of women across the country and discussed the agenda for empowering women.

She further informed reporters that the visit of Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Vadra Gandhi aims to address the issues faced by the people of Tripura.

"Various events are planned during their visit in December, providing an opportunity for AICC leaders to be informed about local problems. With the ongoing election process in five states, leaders are currently occupied. The finalized date for Rahul and Priyanka's program will be decided after the election results are announced. Their primary objective is to strengthen the community and gain an understanding of the challenges faced by the people. They will visit on different dates, and we are coordinating with their office," she added.