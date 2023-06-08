In a letter addressed to the Union Railway Minister on June 8, Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha of Tripura expressed his gratitude for the significant improvement in railway connectivity in the state over the past few years. The letter highlights the extension of broad-gauge railway lines and the introduction of various Express and Local train services, which have contributed to the enhanced transportation infrastructure in Tripura.

The Chief Minister's proactive approach aims to further enhance the convenience of travel for the residents of Tripura. In his letter to the Union Railway Minister, Ashwini Vaishnaw, Chief Minister Saha requested the provision of an additional daily passenger train from Agartala-Dharmanagar-Agartala, catering to the increasing number of daily commuters in the state.

Expressing his appreciation for the Ministry of Railways' support in developing railway transportation in Tripura, Chief Minister Saha emphasized the tremendous demand for an extra daily passenger train between 7:00 PM to 7:30 PM. This proposed train would connect the capital city of Agartala with the northernmost city of Dharmanagar, benefiting a significant number of commuters on a daily basis. The Chief Minister's vision is to realize the true essence of the coveted HIRA model, focusing on holistic development in the state.

The move reflects Chief Minister Saha's commitment to improving the lives of Tripura's residents and creating a well-connected and accessible state. By advocating for increased rail services, he aims to facilitate smooth and hassle-free travel not only for commuters but also for tourists visiting Tripura.