The Railway Protection Force (RPF) of the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) rescued 56 minors and 4 women in separate operations in November. Additionally, 23 illegal Bangladeshi migrants were apprehended at various railway stations across Tripura.

As per an official release, the illegal Bangladeshi migrants were detained at Agartala, Jirania, and Dharmanagar railway stations.

The RPF personnel from Katihar, on November 27 conducted a check at Katihar railway station and rescued a runaway minor boy.

Kapinjal Kishore Sharma, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of Northeast Frontier Railway said, "During the check, they rescued one runaway minor boy from Katihar railway station. Later, after ascertaining the address of the minor boy, the rescued minor boy was handed over to Child Line, Katihar for safe custody."

In another incident, on November 21, a joint check by the RPF team from Dharmanagar and BSF/97 BN/Shipinjuri at Dharmanagar station led to the detection of four Bangladeshi nationals.

"While checking, they detected four Bangladeshi nationals. On interrogation, they could not produce any valid documents and later confessed that they entered India illegally. Later, all four were apprehended and handed over to BSF/97 BN/Shipinjuri for further legal action," Sharma said.

Sharma further stressed that the RPF remains vigilant and alert to prevent illegal infiltration and human trafficking. "RPF carries on a relentless fight against criminals in protecting railway passengers, remains vigilant for suspected persons involved in human trafficking, as well as the movement of children travelling alone or without proper guardians," he added.