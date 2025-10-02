Rain likely to dampen Dussehra festivities in Tripura, alert issued

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), Agartala, has warned of widespread rainfall across Tripura during the ongoing Durga Puja and Dussehra celebrations.

According to the special weather bulletin, South Tripura district is under an orange alert, with heavy to very heavy rainfall (7–20 cm), thunderstorms, and lightning likely at one or two places today.

Other districts—West, Sepahijala, Gomati, and Dhalai—are under a yellow alert, with heavy rain (7–11 cm) and thunderstorms forecast at isolated locations.

On October 3, light to moderate rain or thundershowers are expected across most parts of the state. Heavy rainfall (7–11 cm) may occur at one or two places in West, Sepahijala, Gomati, and South Tripura districts, accompanied by thunderstorms at scattered locations.

Officials have advised citizens to remain alert and exercise caution during outdoor festivities, as continuous showers may dampen the festive mood.