Former BJP MP from Silchar, Rajdeep Roy, has been appointed as the new in-charge of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Tripura unit. This decision was announced following the upcoming panchayat elections scheduled for August 8.

Roy succeeds Mahesh Sharma in this role, as per a party release. The appointment aims to bolster the party’s strategy and presence in Tripura ahead of the crucial local elections.

Key party leaders including Chief Minister Manik Saha, BJP state president Rajib Bhattacharjee, and former Union minister Pratima Bhoumik have extended their congratulations to Roy. Chief Minister Saha took to Facebook to express his support, stating, “Congratulations and greetings to Rajdeep Roy for being appointed as the party’s state in-charge.”

Similarly, Bhattacharjee praised the appointment, noting, “BJP national president J P Nadda has appointed party in-charges for various states. Congratulations to former Silchar MP Rajdeep Roy for being appointed as the ‘party prabhari’ for Tripura.”