Tripura BJP gets New Party President
The national president of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Jagat Prakash Nadda today (August 25), appointed Rajib Bhattacharjee as Tripura BJP president.
The national president of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Jagat Prakash Nadda today (August 25), appointed Rajib Bhattacharjee as Tripura BJP president.
Taking to twitter Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha congratulated Rajib Bhattacharjee and tweeted
ভারতীয় জনতা পার্টি ত্রিপুরা প্রদেশের সভাপতি নির্বাচিত হওয়ায় শ্রী রাজীব ভট্টাচার্য মহোদয় কে জানাই অনেক অনেক শুভেচ্ছা ও অভিনন্দন।— Prof.(Dr.) Manik Saha (@DrManikSaha2) August 25, 2022
আপনার সুযোগ্য নেতৃত্বে রাজ্যে সংগঠন আরো মজবুত হবে বলে আমি দৃঢ় বিশ্বাসী। pic.twitter.com/etvn6qYbK6
Also former Tripura’s CM Biplab Kumar Deb congratulated and wrote “Congratulations to Sri Rajib Bhattacharjee Ji on being appointed as the president of BJP Tripura I believe under the guidance of PM Shri @narendramodi Ji & BJP President Sri @JPNadda Ji, newly appointed President Sri Rajib Bhattacharjee will work hard to strengthen @BJP4Tripura.”
Congratulations to Sri Rajib Bhattacharjee Ji on being appointed as the president of BJP Tripura— Biplab Kumar Deb (@BjpBiplab) August 25, 2022
I believe under the guidance of PM Shri @narendramodi Ji & BJP President Sri @JPNadda Ji, newly appointed President Sri Rajib Bhattacharjee will work hard to strengthen @BJP4Tripura. pic.twitter.com/KBxmGt29EC
Earlier, Rajib Bhattacharjee was the Tripura’s BJP vice-president.
Copyright©2026 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today