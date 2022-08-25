The national president of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Jagat Prakash Nadda today (August 25), appointed Rajib Bhattacharjee as Tripura BJP president.

Taking to twitter Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha congratulated Rajib Bhattacharjee and tweeted

Also former Tripura’s CM Biplab Kumar Deb congratulated and wrote “Congratulations to Sri Rajib Bhattacharjee Ji on being appointed as the president of BJP Tripura I believe under the guidance of PM Shri @narendramodi Ji & BJP President Sri @JPNadda Ji, newly appointed President Sri Rajib Bhattacharjee will work hard to strengthen @BJP4Tripura.”

Congratulations to Sri Rajib Bhattacharjee Ji on being appointed as the president of BJP Tripura



I believe under the guidance of PM Shri @narendramodi Ji & BJP President Sri @JPNadda Ji, newly appointed President Sri Rajib Bhattacharjee will work hard to strengthen @BJP4Tripura. pic.twitter.com/KBxmGt29EC — Biplab Kumar Deb (@BjpBiplab) August 25, 2022

Earlier, Rajib Bhattacharjee was the Tripura’s BJP vice-president.