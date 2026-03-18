Rampada Jamatia elected unopposed as Tripura assembly speaker

BJP MLA Rampada Jamatia was elected unopposed as the Speaker of the Tripura Legislative Assembly on the fourth day of the ongoing session on March 18, following unanimous support from members across party lines.

Acting Speaker Ramprasad Paul announced the result after overseeing the process, stating that three proposals had been received backing Jamatia’s candidature.

The nominations were moved by Chief Minister Manik Saha and supported by MLA Swapna Das Paul; by Forest Minister Animesh Debbarma, with support from Tipra Motha MLA Chitta Ranjan Debbarma; and by Cooperation Minister Shukla Charan Noatia, supported by Chief Whip Kalyani Saha Roy.

“After thorough examination of all proposals, the motion was placed before the House. With no opposition or competing nominations, MLA Rampada Jamatia was declared elected as the Speaker unanimously,” Paul said.

Jamatia had filed his nomination papers a day earlier, before Assembly Secretary AK Nath.

Leaders from both the ruling and opposition benches extended congratulations after the announcement. Among those who greeted him were Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha, Chief Whip Kalyani Saha Roy, Leader of the Opposition Jitendra Chaudhury, Tipra Motha MLA Ranjit Debbarma and Congress MLA Birajit Sinha.

Addressing the House, the Chief Minister said, “As the Leader of the House, I would like to say that we have received a person like you… a two-time MLA… engaged in politics and social work, and has also served as a minister.” He added that he believed Jamatia would “work while maintaining neutrality” and expressed hope that he would “script a new history”.

Leader of the Opposition Jitendra Chaudhury also welcomed the appointment, saying, “I would like to congratulate you on this important post. I am personally very happy.”

Recalling his long association with Jamatia, he noted, “I have known him since the time he was working in a jute mill in Tripura.” He added that the Speaker’s role is crucial and expressed hope that the Opposition, though small in number, would “get the opportunity to speak” and that the dignity of the House would be upheld.