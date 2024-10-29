Indian cricketer and Mumbai captain Ajinkya Rahane remarked that the pitch at Tripura's Maharaja Bir Bikram College ground posed challenges for the bowlers during a Ranji Trophy match between Tripura and Mumbai.

Rahane's remark comes after the four-day-long match ended in a draw.

Following the match, Rahane said that the pitch at MBB College Stadium made it difficult for bowlers to take wickets.

“If we got any breakthroughs, it would have been easier, but it was challenging for bowlers to take wickets, even on Tripura’s side. They managed to take five wickets but faced similar issues. Bowlers had to put in a lot of effort,” he said.

Rahane noted that the game was enjoyable and lasted all four days.

“Attempts were made till the last day to win the match. Tripura also performed very well. When the opposing team puts up a fight, it feels good. We must try; we should not feel we didn’t make an effort. If we had gotten 2 or 3 more wickets sooner, the game could have shifted, but it was not possible. I am also happy with the Mumbai team’s performance. The crowd response was really great,” he said.

In the first innings, Mumbai scored 450 while Tripura scored 302. In the second innings, Mumbai scored 123 and Tripura 48.