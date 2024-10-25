Tripura will come face to face with Mumbai on October 26 in a Ranji Trophy match at the Maharaja Bir Bikram College Stadium amid tight security measures.

Speaking with India Today NE, Subrata Dey, General Secretary of the Tripura Cricket Association (TCA), said that all preparations are complete for tomorrow’s match, with the toss scheduled for 8:45 am.

“The weather conditions have been very poor due to the cyclone over the past two days. However, it seems the weather has started to improve. We have taken unprecedented measures, covering the entire ground, including the pitch. There was rainfall yesterday, but the ground was unaffected. Today, we opened the ground, and the pitch curator, along with the match referee, inspected it. We are satisfied with the condition of the ground,” he said.

The general secretary also mentioned that security has been increased due to the presence of players in the Mumbai team who have represented India.

“We have enhanced security measures. We have communicated with the SP of West Tripura, and both East and West Agartala police. Sufficient police forces have been deployed. Various police personnel conducted inspections, and metal detectors were set up to ensure safety,” he added.

Tripura squad: Bikramkumar Das, Jiwanjot Singh, Tejasvi Jaiswal, Sridam Paul, Mandeep Singh (c), Srinivas Sharath (w), Bikramjit Debnath, Manisankar Murasingh, Abhijit K. Sarkar, Rana Dutta, Parvez Sultan, Sankar Paul, Saurabh Das, Ajay Sarkar, Rajat Dey, and Joydeep Banik.

Mumbai squad: Ayush Mhatre, Hardik Tamore (w), Ajinkya Rahane (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Shams Mulani, Shardul Thakur, Tanush Kotian, Mohit Avasthi, Royston Dias, Siddhesh Lad, Suryansh Shedge, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, M. Juned Khan, and Himanshu Veer Singh.