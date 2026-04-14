Rare emergency surgery saves accident victim at Agartala hospital

A 24-year-old man critically injured in a road accident has been stabilised following a complex emergency procedure at Agartala Government Medical College (AGMC) and GBP Hospital, marking a key advancement in trauma care at the state-run facility.

Pradip Debbarma, a resident of Devipur in Mohanpur’s Sidhai area, was first taken to Hezamara Primary Health Centre after the April 11 accident. With his condition deteriorating, he was referred to AGMC and GBP Hospital for specialised treatment.

Doctors at the hospital’s Emergency Medicine Department moved quickly to assess the extent of his injuries and initiated urgent intervention. A high-risk emergency life-saving surgery was carried out soon after admission, a procedure hospital officials described as a first at the facility in such a critical trauma case.

Following initial stabilisation, a major surgery was performed by a team led by Professor and Head of General Surgery, Nilotpala Chakma, with support from surgical and anaesthesia specialists.

Medical sources said the coordinated response between emergency, surgical and anaesthesia teams was crucial in managing the patient’s condition during the critical hours after admission.

The patient is now reported to be stable and recovering under observation.

The case is being seen as a significant step forward for emergency medical capabilities at AGMC and GBP Hospital, highlighting the growing capacity of government healthcare institutions in handling complex trauma cases.