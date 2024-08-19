Rare photographs of Maharaja Bir Bikram Manikya Bahadur Debbarma, the last ruler of Tripura's Manikya Dynasty, have surfaced on his 116th birth anniversary.

The images offer a glimpse into the life of the 185th king of Tripura, who played a crucial role in shaping the state's modern history.

One photograph captures the Maharaja in a private moment, seated alone in his music room with a harmonium and sitar.

A second image depicts Maharaja Bir Bikram on a hunting expedition in the United States in 1940. He is seen wearing a hat and standing alongside Rajkumar Ramendra Kishore Debbarma, showcasing the royal family's international connections during that era.

The Maharaja's legacy continues to influence Tripura's political landscape. He is the uncle of Jishnu Dev Varma, former Deputy Chief Minister of Tripura and current Governor of Telangana.

Further, he is the great-grandfather of Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma, the former chairman of Tipra Motha and a prominent royal scion.