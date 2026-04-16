Re-poll in TTAADC sees 86.83% turnout; counting on April 17 under tight security

Re-polling in four polling stations of the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) concluded peacefully with a voter turnout of 86.83 per cent, officials said, ahead of vote counting scheduled for April 17.

The re-poll was ordered by the State Election Commission (SEC) following reports of irregularities during the April 12 elections, which had recorded an overall turnout of around 83 per cent. The affected polling stations included two under the 10-Kulai–Champahaor (ST) constituency, one in the 17-Pekuarjala–Janmejayanagar (ST) constituency in Sepahijala district, and one under the 11-Maharani–Teliamura constituency.

SEC Secretary Anurag Sen said voting began at 7 am and concluded at 4 pm without any untoward incidents. “The re-poll was conducted peacefully with an 86.83 per cent turnout,” he said.

Counting of votes for all 28 seats of the council will be held from 8 am on April 17 at around 17 locations across the state. Officials said the process will begin with counting of VVPAT slips, followed by EVM counting after a brief interval.

To maintain law and order, prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) have been imposed in and around counting centres. Adequate security arrangements have been put in place, authorities said.

While some political parties have sought deployment of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), officials stated that no confirmation has been received so far from the Union Home Ministry. However, the state administration has assured that all necessary measures are in place to ensure smooth and peaceful counting.