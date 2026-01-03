Read Books, not social media: Tripura CM’s message at Agartala Book Fair

Expressing concern over the growing tendency among young people to spend excessive time on social media, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on December 2 urged the youth to cultivate a habit of reading books and called upon guardians to instil this practice in children from an early age.

Inaugurating the Agartala Book Fair at the Badharghat International Fairground, the Chief Minister said reading books remains unmatched as a source of knowledge and intellectual growth. He also encouraged people to revive the old tradition of gifting books on social occasions, noting that such practices were once common in the state.

“Reading books is irreplaceable when it comes to gaining knowledge. The youth must develop a daily reading habit instead of spending a substantial amount of time on social media. Guardians should play an active role in motivating children to read,” Saha said.

The book fair features 183 stalls and has adopted ‘Vande Mataram’ as its central theme. Referring to the theme, Saha said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had earlier appealed to people to organise programmes to commemorate the 150th anniversary of ‘Vande Mataram’, and lauded the organisers for selecting a song of national significance.

The Chief Minister added that while publishers from various regions are participating in the fair, no publishers or booksellers from Bangladesh are taking part this year due to the prevailing situation across the border.

The Agartala Book Fair is expected to draw large crowds, offering readers access to a wide range of publications while promoting a culture of reading in the state.