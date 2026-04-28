Red alert in Tripura as severe storms lash state; Dhalai district records highest rainfall

A red alert has been issued across parts of Tripura as severe thunderstorms, heavy rainfall, and strong winds continue to batter the state, with authorities warning of worsening conditions over the next few days.

According to the Meteorological Centre in Agartala, a red alert is in place from April 28 to 29 for Khowai district and West Tripura district. These areas are likely to experience thunderstorms with lightning, gusty winds reaching 60–80 kmph, and heavy to very heavy rainfall ranging between 7 cm and 20 cm.

An orange alert has been issued for the remaining districts during the same period, forecasting thunderstorms, lightning, and winds of 50–60 kmph along with heavy rainfall at isolated places.

The warning extends into April 29–30, with an orange alert covering all districts. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected particularly in North Tripura district, Unakoti district, Dhalai district, Khowai district and West Tripura district, while other regions may receive rainfall between 7 cm and 11 cm.

The severe weather follows intense activity already recorded across the state. A powerful nor’wester brought widespread rainfall and strong winds, with Dhalai district recording the highest rainfall at 159 mm and wind speeds of 111 kmph. Unakoti district received 118.4 mm rainfall, Khowai district recorded 121 mm, while North Tripura district and West Tripura district reported 105.5 mm and 61.4 mm respectively.

Other districts such as Sepahijala district, Gomati district, and South Tripura district experienced comparatively lower rainfall, though conditions remained significant.

Authorities have advised residents to remain alert, avoid unnecessary travel during storms, and take precautions against lightning and strong winds as the adverse weather pattern is expected to persist.