Renaming MGNREGA will snatch workers’ rights, to destroy rural economy: Tripura Cong MLA

Opposing the renaming of MGNREGA to VB G-RAM G Bill (Viksit Bharat- G RAM G Bill, 2025) Tripura Congress MLA and former minister Sudip Roy Barman on Sunday claimed that the new bill would do nothing but snatch the rights of labourers and workers and would destroy the economy of rural India.

While leading a protest rally against the Centre’s decision to rename the scheme in Agartala, Roy Barman said that the pujaris of Nathuram Godse have once again killed Mahatma Gandhi by repealing the MGNREGA Act and bringing a new one in the name of G Ram G.

“On January 30, 1948, in Delhi, RSS minded people killed Mahatma Gandhi, and in this Parliament session, by repealing the MGNREGA Act, they have again killed Mahatma Gandhi in Delhi. We are not at all worried about the renaming of this Act because Gandhiji lives in the hearts of the common people. They can never ever erase Gandhiji from our hearts,” he said.

Roy Barman said that they are concerned because by bringing this new legislation they have snatched the rights of MGNREGA workers.

“The right of workers to demand work has been snatched away by these RSS-thinking people, which is the BJP. As an eyewash, they have started saying that the mandays have been increased from 100 to 125 days. Can I ask them humbly why you have decreased the allocation of Central Government funds by 60 percent, and most of the states now have to bear 40 percent of the MGNREGA cost, which earlier was 90 percent Centre and 10 percent state? The demand of the Congress was 200 mandays and Rs 500 wages, but they have demolished the law and brought a new one named GRAMG. By this, they have snatched the rights of labourers and workers and will destroy the economy of rural India, and that is why we are opposing it by taking to the streets,” he added.