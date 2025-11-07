Rice output rises sharply; Khowai and Dhalai near food self-sufficiency: Tripura minister

Tripura has recorded a strong rise in rice production this year, Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Minister Ratan Lal Nath said on November 7, expressing confidence that Khowai and Dhalai districts are on track to become self-sufficient in food grain cultivation.

The minister made the remarks during a visit to Lankamura in West District, where he inspected paddy fields and joined local farmers in harvesting. He noted that the overall rice yield across the state had been highly encouraging this season.

“Bisnupada Adhikari, with government assistance, has cultivated six varieties of rice on five kani of land — including black rice, Harinarayan, Kali Khasa, Binni, and Basmati,” Nath said. “It’s now time for harvesting, and I’ve come here with the Agriculture Department to encourage the farmers of this area.”

He informed that three districts and 30 blocks in Tripura are already self-sufficient in food grain production. “We are hopeful that this year, Khowai and Dhalai will also achieve self-sufficiency if the weather remains favourable,” he added.

Nath said the government plans to provide harvesting machines to farmers soon to boost efficiency. “Our production is strong. India now exports rice, fish, milk, and other products. We must continue to stand beside our farmers — agriculture is our main foundation,” he said.

Officials said the improved yield reflects better farming practices, timely support, and growing enthusiasm among cultivators across the state.