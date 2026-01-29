Rise above politics, stay united to face Bangladesh: Pradyot Manikya Debbarma in Agartala

Tripura royal scion and founder of the Tipra Motha Party, Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma, on January 29 called for unity beyond politics to safeguard national security, saying the country must present a united front to give a befitting reply to Bangladesh.

Speaking while distributing e-autos at Swami Vivekananda Maidan in Agartala, Pradyot said people should rise above party lines and political differences in the larger interest of the nation. He alleged that minorities, including Hindus, Buddhists and Christians, are being attacked in Bangladesh, with reports of arson and land encroachment.

“We are fighting among ourselves in Tripura and showing our neighbouring country that there are differences among us. Bangladesh will take advantage of this. This is not the time to think about politics or party interests, but about national security,” he said.

Referring to historical events, Pradyot recalled the 1946 Noakhali riots in which many Hindu Bengalis were killed. He said Mahatma Gandhi had written to his grandfather during that period, following which refugees were brought to Tripura on humanitarian grounds. “We must ask ourselves today—if such a situation arises again, what will our response be? We must stay united to give a befitting reply,” he added.

Earlier, addressing the e-auto distribution programme, Pradyot said the Tipra-HAM scheme was launched by the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) in 2025 to promote livelihood opportunities. He said 1,600 e-autos are being distributed this year with subsidies, and Bajaj Finance has extended support to beneficiaries.

He said the scheme is aimed particularly at helping unemployed youth and small farmers. Auto-charging units have been installed at the homes of beneficiaries, he added. Highlighting challenges faced by farmers, Pradyot said those bringing vegetables to the market often suffer losses if they fail to sell their produce on time. To address this, he said he has proposed setting up cold storage facilities so that farmers can store unsold produce.

Stressing the importance of economic development, Pradyot said improving Tripura’s economy is key to securing a better future for its youth. “Our future will not improve by politics alone. Only when our economy develops can we look forward to better days,” he said.