Road accidents, fatalities decline in Tripura; transport minister stresses safety awareness

Tripura Transport Minister Sushanta Chowdhury on September 22 stressed the need for greater public awareness and stricter enforcement of traffic rules, saying overspeeding and hit-and-run incidents continue to claim lives in the state.

Addressing a road safety awareness programme in Agartala, Chowdhury said coordinated efforts by the Transport Department, Traffic Police and other stakeholders had contributed to a decline in road accidents and fatalities in recent years.

According to data shared by the minister, Tripura recorded 577 road accidents and 261 deaths in 2023. The figures stood at 578 accidents and 226 deaths in 2024, before declining to 527 accidents and 197 deaths in 2025.

Till August 2026, the state recorded 413 road accidents and 134 deaths, according to the data.

Chowdhury said similar road safety awareness programmes would be organised across all districts to increase public awareness about traffic rules and available assistance for accident victims.

The minister also highlighted enforcement action against traffic violations. He said 524 non-standard number plates had been detected, with challans issued in 485 cases and fines amounting to more than Rs 2 lakh. Notices were issued to another 39 violators.

As many as 1,863 challans were also issued for violations involving auto-rickshaws. Of these, 835 were related to permit violations, 328 to colour-code violations, 480 to parking violations and 220 to carrying passengers beyond the permitted limit.

Chowdhury said the government was working with the police and other stakeholders to strengthen road safety measures and ensure timely assistance to accident victims.

The awareness programme also focused on three Central government initiatives — Rah-Veer, PM-RAHAT and the Hit-and-Run Compensation Scheme.

Under PM-RAHAT, eligible road accident victims can receive cashless treatment of up to Rs 1.5 lakh, subject to the scheme's applicable conditions. Under the Rah-Veer initiative, a person who rescues an accident victim and takes them to a hospital can receive a reward of Rs 25,000.

The Hit-and-Run Compensation Scheme provides compensation to eligible victims or their families, with the amount depending on whether the case involves death or serious injury.

Chowdhury said public representatives from urban local bodies, panchayat samitis and zila parishads participated in the programme, with the objective of taking information about the schemes to households across the state.

He also thanked the Police Department for its cooperation with the Transport Department and said greater public awareness and adherence to traffic rules could help reduce fatalities on Tripura's roads