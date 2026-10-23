Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on October 23 accused the Opposition of losing public confidence, alleging that its leaders were more focused on returning to power than addressing people’s concerns.

Speaking to the media, Saha said the Opposition had failed to connect with the public through constructive work and was relying on political rhetoric, misinformation and alliances to regain its position. He urged Opposition leaders to prioritise public service and demonstrate their commitment through their actions.

Saha also said the growing influence of social media had made people more aware of political developments, enabling them to distinguish between facts and misleading claims. He accused certain political forces of attempting to destabilise the country and criticised the Opposition’s association with parties he alleged were pursuing divisive agendas.

Addressing the Opposition’s demand for the deployment of central security forces for the upcoming local body elections, Saha said the state government had no direct role in deciding security arrangements for polls conducted under the State Election Commission.

“Whenever elections are held, the matter comes under the State Election Commission. I have no interference in it,” he said, adding that those seeking additional security personnel should approach the Commission.

The Chief Minister said he had asked the Director General of Police to coordinate with the concerned authorities, if required. He added that decisions on security deployment should be based on the prevailing situation and the requirements of the electoral process.

Referring to the recent village committee elections, Saha said the polls had been conducted smoothly and their results had been accepted. He cautioned the Opposition against assuming that protests and road blockades would automatically translate into public support.

“If they think that the people of Tripura are with them simply because they block roads, they are living in a fool’s paradise,” he remarked.

Saha further accused Opposition leaders of failing to move beyond their political decline and focus on the welfare of ordinary citizens. He maintained that voters could not be misled indefinitely through political manoeuvring or misleading statements.

The Chief Minister urged Opposition leaders to reconsider their approach, asserting that sustained public engagement, accountability and constructive work were essential to earning lasting political support.