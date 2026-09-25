Road safety awareness key to reducing accidents: Tripura Transport Minister

Tripura Transport Minister Sushanta Chowdhury on September 25 stressed the need for greater public awareness and cooperation to reduce road accidents and improve access to government welfare schemes for vulnerable sections of society.

Chowdhury was speaking after inaugurating a road safety and awareness programme organised by the Sepahijala District Administration at the New Town Hall in Bishalgarh.

The minister said greater awareness of traffic rules, precautionary measures and government welfare schemes could help save lives and provide support to people in distress.

He highlighted initiatives such as Rah-Veer and PM Rahat, which are aimed at supporting accident victims, and urged people to remain informed about the schemes so that they can access assistance when required.

Chowdhury said both the Centre and the state government were committed to extending support to people affected by accidents and other emergencies.

The minister also announced that the Bishalgarh Motor Stand would be redeveloped, saying the government was working to improve infrastructure while keeping public safety and welfare as priorities.

He further said similar road safety and awareness programmes would be organised at schools, colleges and other locations across Tripura to encourage responsible driving and strengthen awareness among citizens.

Sepahijala District Magistrate Dr Siddharth Shiv Jaiswal, Inspector General of Police Manchak Ippar, MLAs Sushanta Deb, Tafazzal Hossain and Antara Sarkar Deb, among others, attended the programme.