In the midst of a heated protest against Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha over his alleged remark on Tipra Motha chairman Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma, the royal scion has firmly stated that he does not require anyone's certificate to affirm his identity.

Following the BJP's state executive meeting, a local newspaper quoted Dr Manik Saha as instructing his party workers not to address Pradyot as Maharaj. Responding to the matter upon his arrival at MBB airport, Pradyot voiced his opinion, stating, "Personal attacks should cease here. This should not happen. I don't need anyone's certificate to be who I am. Nor do I wish to provide a certificate to anyone. I am what I am."

He further mentioned his upcoming meeting with the senior leadership of Tipra Motha and their scheduled appointment with the Governor. "We need to restructure the party and will hold a meeting for that purpose. By next month, we will reorganize the party with new responsibilities and intensify our movement.

The meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah was productive, but the state and central governments are engaged in separate discussions without any similarities. We should address issues such as the 10,323 teachers, maximum autonomy, youth employment, introduction of the Roman script of Kokborok in CBSE, and the Greater Tipraland. Unfortunately, personal attacks are being made, which is unacceptable," Pradyot stated.

He emphasized that the priority should be the welfare of the Tiprasa people and urged for focused discussions in that regard. "My commitment to finding a constitutional solution and achieving Greater Tipraland is firm and final. If the state government refuses to cooperate, then we will chart our own path because our fight is not political but for the community. However, if the government chooses to develop Tripura by excluding thirty percent of the population, the tribal community will not be content and will react. The government must consider this, and personal attacks should cease. I do not seek anyone