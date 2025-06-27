Rs 132 crore DoNER project to globalise Tripura’s queen pineapple: Minister Ratan Lal Nath

In a significant move to boost farmer incomes and promote Tripura’s most iconic fruit on the world stage, Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Ratan Lal Nath on Thursday announced a Rs 132 crore project under the Union Ministry of DoNER to brand and market the state’s Queen Pineapple globally.

Addressing the 5th CII Tripura Pineapple Festival 2025 at Pragya Bhavan, Nath said the initiative would strategically position the GI-tagged Queen pineapple in international markets, enhancing its visibility and value.

“Pineapple is the third most important tropical fruit globally after banana and citrus. Tripura is renowned for its Queen and Kew varieties, which thrive in the region’s unique hilly and humid terrain with minimal chemical use,” the minister said.

The golden-yellow Queen pineapple, known for its distinct aroma and sweetness, already enjoys Geographical Indication status, affirming its exclusivity and high quality.



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Tripura currently cultivates fruits across 58,491 hectares, with pineapples grown on 11,862 hectares, producing an annual yield of around 1.74 lakh metric tonnes. However, the productivity level of 14.6 tonnes per hectare is still slightly below the national average of 17 tonnes.

The new initiative aims to bridge this gap and includes components such as strategic branding, digital marketing, year-round cultivation, reduction of post-harvest losses, supply chain upgrades, and export promotion.

“To kick-start the transformation, 2,000 hectares have been earmarked for staggered cultivation that ensures year-round availability,” Nath said, noting that the project will significantly improve livelihoods and position Tripura as a global player in the tropical fruit market.

The project will be implemented with the support of the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), under the leadership of Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, with a focus on market-driven growth and sustainable agriculture.