Rs 160 crore in traffic fines pending in Tripura; vehicles with unpaid challans to be denied Puja passes

With nearly 16 lakh e-challans pending since 2020 and unpaid traffic fines estimated at around Rs 160 crore, Tripura Traffic Police has tightened its pass rules and stepped up preparations to manage traffic during the upcoming Durga Puja festivities.

Traffic Superintendent of Police Kanta Jangir said at a press conference on Friday, September 25, that vehicles with pending traffic fines will not be issued passes to enter designated no-entry zones during the Puja period.

Last year, around 6,500 passes were issued. This year, however, vehicles with outstanding challans will not be eligible for passes, she said. The decision is being implemented following instructions from Chief Minister Manik Saha.

The Traffic Police is also moving towards a fully digital pass system. Jangir warned that anyone found tampering with or duplicating passes could face legal action, cancellation of the pass and debarment from obtaining passes in the future.

She said the pass system was primarily intended for emergency services and should be used for that purpose.

According to Jangir, Tripura collects around Rs 20-30 crore in traffic fines annually, while a substantial amount from previous years remains unpaid.

As part of the traffic management plan, no-entry restrictions will be imposed from 5 pm to 1 am between October 17 and 20 in several identified areas. Two additional no-entry stretches have also been included this year.

The Traffic Police has identified terminal points for buses, minibuses, jeeps, autorickshaws and light motor vehicles to prevent congestion. During the restricted hours, these vehicles will be allowed to operate only up to the designated terminal points.

Separate terminal points have been planned for trucks and other cargo vehicles, with restrictions from 5 pm to 6 am during the same period. Proposed locations include Amtali Bypass, Khayerpur Bypass, Madhab Bari under Ranirbazar police station, Lichubagan and Border Golchakkar.

The department also plans to install drop gates and CCTV cameras at key terminal points and deploy additional personnel for traffic regulation, Jangir said.

Arrangements are also being made for emergency routes and parking facilities for passengers arriving or departing by air and rail.

A detailed traffic advisory for Durga Puja, including information on no-entry zones, terminal points, parking facilities and emergency routes, will be issued shortly, the Traffic SP said.