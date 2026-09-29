Rs 24.50 lakh in Bangladeshi currency seized near Tripura-Bangladesh border, one held

Security and enforcement agencies in Tripura seized Bangladeshi currency worth Rs 24.50 lakh in Bangladeshi currency from a vehicle near the India-Bangladesh border in Sepahijala district on September 29 and detained one person.

The seizure was made during a joint operation by the Border Security Force (BSF), Customs Department and Tripura Police at Motinagar, near a BSF camp.

Acting on a tip-off, personnel of the 81 Battalion BSF, along with Customs officials and personnel from Sonamura Police Station, intercepted an Eco Van bearing registration number TR01BZ0219 at around 11.30 am.

A search of the vehicle led to the recovery of Bangladeshi currency worth 24.50 lakh.

The driver, identified as 38-year-old Tapas Sarkar, a resident of North Kalamchoura under Kalamchoura Police Station in Sepahijala district, was detained in connection with the seizure.

The seized currency and the detained driver were subsequently handed over to the Customs Department, which took them into custody after completing the required legal formalities.

Customs Superintendent Alok Kumar said the operation was conducted jointly by the BSF, Customs Department and Tripura Police. He said an investigation was underway to determine the source and intended purpose of the Bangladeshi currency.

According to the Customs Department, preliminary information indicated that the vehicle was travelling from Bishalgarh towards Sonamura subdivision in Sepahijala district.

Officials are also examining whether the currency had entered India through an illegal route along the international border.

“We are investigating the matter to find out the actual reason behind the movement of such a large amount of Bangladeshi currency. The facts are expected to emerge during the investigation, and appropriate legal action will be taken against those found involved,” Alok Kumar said.

The Customs Department is continuing its probe to identify other individuals who may be linked to the movement of the currency.