Rs 546.79 crore rural push as 179 projects set for rollout in Tripura

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is set to virtually inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for 179 projects under the Rural Development Department and the Tripura Rural Livelihood Mission, with a combined outlay of Rs 546.79 crore.

The programme, to be held at Swami Vivekananda Maidan on February 11, will be attended by Manik Saha, Members of Parliament, state cabinet ministers, MLAs and representatives from all three tiers of Panchayats. Panchayat Minister Kishor Barman will preside.

Addressing a press conference on February 10, Barman said the projects marked a major intervention in rural livelihoods and infrastructure. He linked the rollout to the Viksit Bharat–G Ram G Act 2025, describing it as a central plank in the roadmap towards India’s development goals for 2047.

According to Barman, the new law expands guaranteed rural employment to 125 days, up from 100 days under MGNREGA, and shifts work allocation to Gram Sabhas to tighten accountability and curb leakages. He said long-standing issues in job card management and labour allocation were being addressed through the revised framework.

The sanctioned works span construction and renovation of Anganwadi centres, creation of permanent assets under the livelihoods mission, drinking water schemes, and road building and maintenance. Officials said the focus is on asset creation with measurable outcomes rather than short-term works.

Senior officials, including Rural Development Secretary Abhishek Singh and Kuntal Das, also briefed the media on implementation timelines and monitoring mechanisms, underscoring the emphasis on transparency and delivery.