Rs 6.24 crore released for digital learning, 12,478 students in Tripura to receive smartphones

The Government of Tripura has reaffirmed its commitment to digital education with the release of Rs 6.24 crore under the Mukhyamantri Yuba Yogayog Yojana (MYYY) for the Academic Year 2024–25 on Wednesday, March 11.

The fund was formally launched today at a programme held at the Secretariat, Agartala, by Pranajit Singha Roy, Minister for IT and Finance, Government of Tripura.



Officials from Directorate of Information Technology, said that under the leadership of Tripura Chief Minister Prof. (Dr.) Manik Saha, the initiative aims to empower students with improved access to digital learning opportunities.

Through this scheme, 12,478 eligible final-year students from government colleges across the state will receive a smartphone grant of Rs 5,000 each, facilitating better access to online educational resources.



The scheme is being implemented by the Directorate of Information Technology, Government of Tripura. For the current academic year, applications were invited from 1 November to 20 December 2025 following the formal launch by Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha on 28 October 2025. Out of the applications received from 40 government colleges, institutes, and universities, all 12,478 were found eligible. The financial assistance will be transferred directly to beneficiaries via Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT).

The programme was attended by senior officials, including Kiran Gitte, IAS, Secretary, IT, and Jeya Ragul Geshan B, IFS, Director, IT, along with DIT officials, IT Nodal Officers from colleges, and student representatives.

Through initiatives like MYYY, the Tripura Government continues to prioritize digital education, ensuring that students across the state have the tools and resources needed to excel academically.