Rs 6.5 lakh crore invested in northeast over 12 years, Scindia inaugurates Rs 540 crore projects in Tripura

Union Minister for Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) Jyotiraditya Scindia on January 23 announced Rs 6.5 lakh crore Central investment in the Northeast over the next 12 years under the Centre’s Gross Budgetary Support (GBS) during his visit to Tripura.

The Minister made the statement during his visit to Tripura, where he inaugurated and laid foundation stones for key infrastructure projects.

Scindia arrived in the state to inaugurate projects worth Rs 540 crore and formally inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for eight major development initiatives with a combined cost of Rs 365 crore. The projects are aimed at strengthening road connectivity, boosting tourism, improving energy access and accelerating the holistic development of tribal areas in Tripura.

Addressing the gathering, the Union Minister said that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Ashtalakshmi’ vision, the Northeast is no longer seen as a peripheral region but has emerged as an engine of India’s growth. He said focused investments and coordinated planning have placed the region on an unprecedented development trajectory.

Of the projects inaugurated, five completed works worth Rs 270 crore include the Jatanbari–Mandirghat via Tirathmukh Road spanning 13.775 km and the improvement of the KA Road from Erarpar to Ambassa over a stretch of 28.90 km. Scindia said these roads will significantly ease travel between villages, markets, schools and hospitals, while also strengthening the local economy.

He also highlighted the Gandacherra–Raishyabari–Narikel Kunja Road, an 8 km stretch that will improve connectivity for tribal habitations, linking them to district headquarters and essential services, thereby enhancing social inclusion and access to basic facilities.

The Union Minister said improved connectivity from Amarpur (Fatiksagar) to Chabimura in Gomati district would provide fresh impetus to Tripura’s tourism sector by showcasing its ancient art and natural heritage. He noted that this would create new livelihood opportunities for local guides, artisans and families dependent on tourism.

Referring to the PM-DevINE scheme, Scindia said the Solar Micro Grid project would ensure clean and reliable electricity in remote and difficult areas, strengthening education, healthcare services and livelihood options.

In addition, the Minister laid the foundation stone for three new road projects to be constructed at a cost of Rs 95 crore. These include the Kowaifung (Panjirai) to Karbook Road, the Jampui (PMGSY Point) to Kangrai Road, and the Burighat to Sermun-II Road. He said these projects would ensure sustained connectivity for hilly and interior regions, keeping remote areas linked to the mainstream of development.

Scindia reiterated that every Central Ministry is mandatorily spending 10 per cent of its budget in the Northeastern states, which has accelerated infrastructure and social development across the region. He praised Tripura Chief Minister Prof. (Dr.) Manik Saha, stating that strong Centre–State coordination has helped the state set new benchmarks in social, economic and infrastructure growth.

During his visit, the Union Minister is also scheduled to inspect various development sites across Tripura and offer prayers at the Mata Tripura Sundari Temple at Matabari, one of the country’s prominent Shakti Peeths, praying for the prosperity of the state and the nation.