Rs 950 crore investment boost for Tripura, says Union Minister Scindia

Union Minister for Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) Jyotiraditya Scindia on January 25 said that the Centre is investing around Rs 950 crore in various development projects across Tripura to boost infrastructure, tourism and healthcare.

Scindia made the announcement after inaugurating the Mata Bari Tourist Circuit at the Dumboor Reservoir in Gomati district, along with Tripura Tourism Minister Sushanta Chowdhury.

The Union Minister said that projects worth nearly Rs 220 crore were taken up on the first day itself, including road construction, solar microgrid projects and health infrastructure. He also inspected the Mother and Child Hospital, being constructed at a cost of Rs 152 crore, and the Agartala Government Dental College, estimated at Rs 200 crore.

“All these projects are expected to be completed by June 2027. Yesterday, we inaugurated a project worth Rs 80 crore at Agar in North Tripura district. Today, we laid the foundation stone for the Mata Bari Tourism Circuit worth Rs 450 crore,” Scindia said.

He added that the tourism circuit will cover five major destinations — Tripurasundari Temple, Neer Mahal Palace, Sepahijala Wildlife Sanctuary, Chabimura and Dumboor Reservoir.

Scindia credited the development push to the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the leadership of Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha, stating that coordinated efforts between the Centre and the state government have accelerated Tripura’s growth trajectory.