RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat arrives in Tripura for Temple Consecration ceremony

Mohan Bhagwat, chief of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, arrived in Agartala on April 20 to attend the Prana Pratishtha and Kumbha Abhishekam ceremony of the Maa Chinmayi Soundarya Temple scheduled for April 21.

The ceremony will be held at Fakira Mura in Mohanpur on the occasion of Adi Shankaracharya Jayanti. Bhagwat was received at Maharaja Bir Bikram (MBB) Airport by Amit Rakshit, president of Chinmaya Seva Trust and trustee of Chinmaya Mission International.

According to Rakshit, the event is expected to be attended by several dignitaries, including Jishnu Dev Varma, Indra Sena Reddy Nallu, and Manik Saha.

He said the temple, dedicated to Maa Tripura Sundari, is a unique architectural and spiritual landmark. The structure features 27 black stone pillars sourced from Tamil Nadu, each representing one of the 27 Nakshatras in Hindu astrology.

Rakshit added that the temple has been designed without a conventional roof, symbolising an open connection with the divine. At its centre stands a 15-foot black stone idol of Maa Tripura Sundari, along with a smaller idol inspired by the revered Mata Bari temple for daily worship.

The temple complex also includes carvings and inscriptions depicting Devi Soundarya Lahari and other devotional texts, enhancing its spiritual significance.