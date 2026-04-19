RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat, Governors, Tripura CM to attend Temple Consecration in Tripura on April 21

The Prana Pratishtha and Kumbha Abhishekam ceremony of the Maa Chinmayi Soundarya Temple will be held at Fakira Mura in Mohanpur on April 21, coinciding with the auspicious occasion of Adi Shankaracharya Jayanti.

The ceremony is expected to be attended by Mohan Bhagwat, Maharashtra Governor Jishnu Dev Varma, Tripura Governor Indra Sena Reddy Nallu, and Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, among other dignitaries.

Amit Rakshit, President of the Chinmaya Seva Trust under Chinmaya Mission International, said the presence of these leaders would enhance the spiritual and cultural significance of the event.

He said the temple, dedicated to Goddess Tripura Sundari, stands out for its unique architectural and devotional features. The structure has been built with 27 black stone pillars sourced from Tamil Nadu, each representing one of the 27 Nakshatras in Hindu astrology. Notably, the temple has been designed without a conventional roof, symbolising an open connection with the divine.

At the centre of the temple is a 15-foot black stone idol of the deity, along with a smaller idol modelled after the revered Tripura Sundari Temple for daily worship rituals.

The temple complex also includes carvings and inscriptions of Saundarya Lahari and other devotional texts, adding to its spiritual depth.

Priests from Nepal, selected through a rigorous process, will officiate the rituals, lending further authenticity to the ceremony.