Sachin Dev Burman’s life and musical journey continue to inspire generations: Tripura CM

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on October 1 paid tribute to legendary singer and composer Sachin Dev Burman on his birth anniversary, describing his life and musical journey as an inspiration for generations.

Speaking at a commemorative programme at Rabindra Shatabarshiki Bhawan, Saha said Burman, despite belonging to Tripura’s royal family and having access to material comforts, chose to establish his own identity through talent, dedication and hard work.

“Sachin Dev Burman belonged to the royal family. Everything was available to him, but he left all that behind and created his own identity through his work,” the Chief Minister said.

Saha highlighted Burman’s deep connection with the folk traditions and cultural heritage of the region where he was born. He said the musician’s exposure to folk music, alongside classical traditions such as Dhrupad and Hindustani classical music, helped shape his distinctive musical style.

The Chief Minister noted that Burman initially established himself in Kolkata before moving to Mumbai, where he became one of the most influential singers and composers in Indian cinema. He added that Burman’s music continues to resonate with audiences across generations and has earned appreciation beyond India.

Extending his greetings to people in Tripura and across the country on the occasion, Saha said it was a matter of pride for the state that such an eminent musician had a connection with Tripura.

The Chief Minister also highlighted the government’s efforts to preserve Burman’s legacy, including the house associated with the legendary musician. He urged young people to learn from Burman’s determination, self-confidence and commitment to his craft as they pursue their own ambitions.

“Music remains in everyone’s heart,” Saha said, recalling Burman’s enduring contribution to Indian music.