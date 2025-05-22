Tripura Forest Minister Animesh Debbarma on Thursday informed that by next winter, the work of making a safe corridor for wild elephants at Teliamura under Khowai District on National Highway 08, which is the Assam-Agartala national highway, will be completed.



With only around 40 wild elephants in the state, authorities are working proactively to reduce encounters between the animals and people.



The elephants are primarily located in the Khowai, Dhalai, and Gomati districts. To minimise conflict, the department is combining traditional methods with modern surveillance and community engagement strategies.



Speaking on the matter, Debbarma said that the work of making a safe corridor for the wild elephants is in progress.



“Safe corridor for the elephant in NH 08 is in progress. We have informed the NHIDCL, and they have also agreed to work on this matter. By next winter, the work may be completed,” he said.



Apart from this, the minister said that the forest department will convert Sepahijala Zoo into a world-class zoo, and due to the proper environment, a tigress has given birth to cubs. Without this environment and infrastructure, this would not have been possible.



“This proves that the level of Sepahijala Zoo has improved a lot and made a decent environment for the wild animals. More good works will be done for the development of Sepahijala Zoo,” he said.

Speaking about biological diversity, the minister said that without trees, people can't survive, and if ecological and biological diversity is imbalanced, then no one can survive.



“We must ensure massive tree plantation, and we need oxygen, water. Another issue is the conflict between wildlife and humans, because humans are now consuming the food of wildlife, and their lands are being encroached upon. We must ensure to stop all such things and have to make sure the balance is maintained,” he added.