Sambit Patra chairs crucial BJP meeting in Tripura to resolve party discord, strengthening party’s organizational work

Amid widening factional rifts within Tripura’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and escalating tensions with its alliance partner Tipra Motha, the saffron party convened a high-level meeting at its state headquarters in Agartala on Wednesday, October 29.



The closed-door meeting, chaired by BJP North East Coordinator and MP Sambit Patra, and attended by state in-charge Rajdeep Roy, state president and Rajya Sabha MP Rajib Bhattacharjee, along with ministers, MLAs, and key office bearers, sought to address internal dissent and alliance-related challenges ahead of the upcoming TTAADC and Village Committee elections.



Party insiders revealed that discussions centered on assessing organizational lapses, realigning strategies, and reinforcing coordination with Tipra Motha — a key ally holding considerable sway in Tripura’s tribal-dominated regions.

Speaking to reporters, BJP Tripura President Rajib Bhattacharjee said, “Our central leaders, including BJP North East Coordinator and MP Sambit Patra and Prabhari Rajdeep Roy, have arrived here. Today’s meeting with ministers, MLAs, morcha leaders, and office bearers aims to further Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Har Ghar Swadeshi’ and ‘Vocal for Local’ campaigns, and to observe the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on October 31.”



He added that detailed discussions on strengthening the party’s organizational framework were also on the agenda.

Referring to the recent civil society strike and the ensuing violence, Bhattacharjee said,“All our leaders, including Chief Minister Manik Saha, former CM Biplab Kumar Deb, and I myself, have strongly condemned the incidents. We must remain united and work for the progress and development of the state. To build a ‘Srestha Tripura’, contributions from both tribal and non-tribal communities are essential. Our state government, in close alignment with the Central government, is committed to the welfare of tribal areas.”

Bhattacharjee further informed that dialogue with Tipra Motha will continue, with regular discussions planned to address ongoing issues and maintain coordination.