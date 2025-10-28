Sambit Patra visits Tripura amid BJP’s internal review and talks with Tipra Motha

As internal rifts widen within the Tripura unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and tensions simmer in its alliance with the Tipra Motha Party (TMP), the BJP’s North East Coordinator and MP Dr. Sambit Patra arrived in Agartala on Tuesday for a series of high-level consultations aimed at stabilizing the party’s position.

Patra’s sudden visit comes at a time of growing organizational uncertainty within the Tripura BJP. The tenure of the incumbent state president Rajib Bhattacharjee expired several months ago, but the party has yet to announce a successor, leaving the state leadership in limbo.

According to sources, Dr. Patra held closed-door meetings with key leaders, including Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha, state president Rajib Bhattacharjee, ministers, MLAs, and senior party functionaries. The discussions reportedly focused on resolving factional disputes, strengthening organizational unity, and improving coordination with Tipra Motha ahead of the TTAADC and Village Committee elections.

Adding momentum to the review exercise, BJP’s Tripura in-charge Dr. Rajdeep Roy also arrived in Agartala to assist in the internal consultations and help address the party’s widening differences.

The developments follow a late-night meeting between Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha and Tipra Motha supremo Pradyot Kishore Debbarma on Monday. Sources said the two leaders discussed the implementation of the Tiprasa Accord, the schedule for the Village Committee elections, and tribal issues including land rights — matters that have been at the centre of rising friction between the allies.

The meeting is seen as an effort to ease tensions following recent unrest and a strike that the BJP had blamed on Tipra Motha, a claim Pradyot Debbarma has denied.

Meanwhile, speculation is rife within political circles that a cabinet reshuffle or expansion could be imminent, with Chief Minister Saha reportedly meeting a few ministers individually in recent days.

With the BJP’s internal framework under review and alliance dynamics in flux, Tripura’s political climate remains on edge, as the ruling party seeks to restore cohesion and stability ahead of a crucial electoral season.

