The Deputy Speaker of the Tripura Legislative Assembly, Ramprasad Paul, today said that Sanatan Dharma is under threat and that some ‘traitors’ living in the country are using Sanatan Dharma for their political and personal benefit.



A grand protest rally was organized by the Rashtriya Sanatani Seva Sangh in Agartala, in protest against the barbaric attacks allegedly on Hindus.



Speaking on the matter, the Deputy Speaker said that this country was formed due to the saints and sadhus.



“Today, being a Sanatani country, the Sanatani Hindus are under attack. That is why we are on the streets to protest, and if necessary, we will retaliate. We can’t sit mum after our Sanatani brothers and sisters are coming under attack and are being killed. We Hindus don’t know how to be jealous or hate; we know how to give respect to all religions. But the way conspiracies have been hatched for a long time, Sanatan Dharma is now under threat,” he said.



He said that the sadhus and saints are in trouble, and that is why the protest was launched — to protect the Sanatani brothers and sisters.



“The culprits only know how to kill Sanatani people. Since the last 80 years, thousands of Sanatani people have been killed. Some traitors of our country are doing politics using Sanatan Dharma. Some politicians, who are traitors, are working against Sanatan Dharma and helping other religions. This country was formed by Sanatani people. No one can kill or launch attacks on Sanatan Dharma,” he added.