Satrajit Lahiri appointed head coach of Tripura for 2026-27 Ranji Trophy season

Former Ranji Trophy cricketer Satrajit Lahiri has been appointed head coach of Tripura for the 2026-27 domestic season, bringing extensive playing and coaching experience to the state side.

Lahiri was part of the Deodhar Trophy-winning team in the 1996-97 season and has since worked extensively in coaching and player development.

He holds a Level C coaching qualification from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and is also a Level 3-qualified coach from the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB).

His association with the BCCI extends beyond coaching at the team level. Lahiri has served as a faculty member for the board's coaches' education programme and has been involved in national camps for different age groups. He has also worked as the coach in charge of the Indian University team.

Lahiri will now take charge of Tripura's preparations for the 2026-27 Ranji Trophy campaign, with the former cricketer expected to oversee the team's training, player development and match preparations during the first-class season.