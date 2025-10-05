SC delays Tipra Motha’s hearing for VC polls; Pradyot warns of rising frustration among indigenous youth

Tipra Motha founder and royal scion Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma on Sunday, October 5 said the Supreme Court has delayed the listing of the crucial hearing for holding Village Council (VC) elections, with a fresh date expected to be announced tomorrow October 6.



Expressing disappointment over the delay, Pradyot said the indigenous people of Tripura have long suffered due to what he described as systemic control through “power, money, and the system.”



“The Hon’ble supreme court has delayed the listing of the VC hearing. We will get a fresh date tomorrow . The indigenous people have suffered and still continue to suffer because Some people want to control our fate through power,money and system . Let's not forget that frustration is growing amongst the youth and Gen Z”, he said.



The Tipra Motha chief’s remarks come amid ongoing demands for greater autonomy and constitutional safeguards for Tripura’s indigenous population.