SC issues notice over delay in Tripura Village Committee elections, Pradyot Manikya says he won't remain silent

The Supreme Court on Monday. August 25 issued a notice in response to a plea seeking immediate directions to the Election Commission of India (ECI) and the Tripura State Election Commission for holding the long-pending Village Committee elections under the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) Act, 1994.



Sharing the update, Tripura royal scion and Tipra Motha founder Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma said that a couple of months ago, he had moved the apex court over the delay in Village Committee elections.



He pointed out that despite the expiry of the tenure of the Village Committees, polls have not been conducted within the stipulated timeframe, thereby depriving the tribal population of their constitutional right to local self-governance.



The apex court has granted four weeks’ time to the ECI, the Tripura Election Commission, and the State Government to explain the reasons for the delay in conducting the elections.



"I thank the Hon SC for issuing notice. Our people have suffered and people who have done this should be held accountable. Fear of losing election cannot mean you can curtail the democratic rights of the indigenous people of tripura. I am not going to remain silent", said Pradyot Manikay Debbarma.