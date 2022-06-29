The Supreme Court on Wednesday stayed the Tripura High Court (HC) orders, seeking to evaluate the security cover provided to the Chairman of Reliance Industries – Mukesh Ambani and his family.

Before a bench made up of Justices Surya Kant and J.B. Pardiwala, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, speaking on behalf of the Centre, presented a submission. He mentioned that the High Court wishes to review the danger perception and has asked a stay on court decisions.

The bench suspended the high court orders issued in May and June after hearing arguments.

Release a notice with a July 21 return deadline. The bench ruled in its order that the implementation of the orders from May 31 and June 21 would be postponed.

Mehta said that Tripura had nothing to do with the security cover offered to concerned individuals in Mumbai and that any further proceedings before the high court related the Public Interest Litigation (PIL) should also be halted.

He stated that he would need to knock on the doors of the supreme court once more if the proceedings were not suspended.

Responding to the statement, the bench remarked “When we have stayed the orders of the high court do you think there will be a need for you to come here. Even if the need arises, we are here”.

The case will probably be heard in July 2022.

It's important to note that the Tripura High Court, acting on a PIL filed by one Bikash Saha, issued two temporary orders and instructed the centre to store the original Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) file containing the threat perception and assessment report of Mukesh Ambani, his wife, and their children, which served as the foundation for their security.