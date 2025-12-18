Script choice is constitutional right for Tripura tribals: Pradyot

Tipra Motha Party founder Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma, on December 18, said the choice of script for a language is a constitutional right and cannot be imposed on the tribal people of Tripura by any authority.

Speaking while leading a Homchang (Mashal) Rally in Santirbazar of South Tripura, Debbarma reiterated the party’s demand for the adoption of the Roman script for Kokborok, calling the issue central to tribal identity and future generations.

“Tiprasa have the right to decide their own script. No one can tell us what to choose or accept. It is our constitutional right to determine the script for our language,” he said, adding that people from outside the community, “especially non-tribals”, had no right to dictate which script should be used in examinations.

Debbarma said the protests being held across the state were not driven by political interests. “When it comes to language, this is bigger than politics. It concerns our identity, future, culture, and history,” he said. “We want to use our own script, and this should be our right.”

The Tipra Motha chief also rejected arguments over the suitability of different scripts. According to him, no individual or institution has the authority to decide which script is “good” or “bad” for Kokborok.

“Across the state, we are holding the Homchang Rally demanding only the Roman script,” Debbarma said.

He used the occasion to criticise the Bharatiya Janata Party, accusing its tribal leadership of spreading confusion ahead of the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council elections scheduled for next year. While the BJP had money and organisational strength, he claimed, it lacked genuine support among tribal voters.

“Everyone knows that even the BJP’s tribal wing has no real support in the tribal areas. It is like ‘elephant teeth’ visible but ineffective,” he said, asserting that tribal sentiment remained firmly with Tipra Motha.

Debbarma warned against political interference in matters of language and identity. Drawing a comparison, he said many would object if someone suggested that Bengali be written in the Urdu script. “We don’t want anyone else’s suggestions in choosing the script for our language,” he added.

Concluding his remarks, Debbarma said he was not driven by money or political appeasement. “I am here to fight for the rights of my people. I am speaking for the tribal people of the state,” he said.