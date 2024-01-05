Union Minister of State for External Affairs & Culture, Meenakshi Lekhi announced on Friday that sculptures created in the workshop at Nazrul Kalakshetra in Agartala will soon be installed in various populated areas to enhance the aesthetic appeal of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's constituency, Varanasi.

The Minister, who arrived in Tripura, visited a sculpture workshop jointly organized by the Ministry of Railways and the Ministry of Culture. The workshop is a collaboration between the North East Zone Cultural Centre and Lalit Kala Academy in the state.

Lekhi expressed pride in the country's traditional civilization, culture, and heritage. She emphasized the importance of mutual respect for different languages, religions, and cultures, believing that such unity will strengthen the nation.

Addressing reporters, Lekhi stated that all the sculptures crafted in the workshop would be placed in various populated areas to beautify Varanasi, the Prime Minister's constituency.

"The Ministry of Culture has assigned some work to the Lalit Kala Academy of Tripura. I am proud of the artists of Tripura and their work. This initiative will not only showcase the excellent craftsmanship of Tripura's artists to the people of the country but also to the world. It is the first time that artists from Tripura have had the opportunity to display their sculptures in Varanasi," she said.

Lekhi highlighted the significance of this initiative, considering that around 10 crore people visit Varanasi every year. She believes that showcasing the outstanding craftsmanship of Tripura's artists will attract people to the North Eastern region, including Tripura.

The Minister also encouraged the promotion of tourist places in the state, such as Chabimura and Unakoti, which are rich in traditional Indian culture. She suggested that these places could further enhance the tourism infrastructure of the state.

The Union Minister of State left the state for Delhi on the same day. It's worth noting that the workshop is shaping 50 sculptures, according to Suman Majumder, the coordinator of the workshop.