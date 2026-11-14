The second phase of Census 2027 will be conducted in Tripura from January 25 to February 28, 2027, to collect demographic, social and economic details of the population, an official said on November 14.

Tripura Census Operations Director Ratan Biswas said self-enumeration will be available from January 10 to January 24, ahead of the second phase of the exercise.

The first phase of the census was conducted across the state in August, during which information on housing conditions and household amenities was collected.

Biswas said the second phase would cover demographic, socio-economic, cultural, migration and fertility-related details. A questionnaire containing 40 questions will be used for the exercise, which will also include the homeless population.

He said Census 2027 will be the country's first fully digital census, with mobile applications and web-based technology being used for data collection and monitoring. It will be the eighth census in India since Independence.

A workshop was organised at Pragya Bhavan in Agartala on Friday to prepare senior officials and district-level administrative officers for the exercise. Discussions focused on the roles and responsibilities of officials, inter-departmental coordination and the administrative and financial support required for the census.

Biswas said training sessions for district-level functionaries, along with the engagement of master trainers and field personnel, were being undertaken to ensure smooth implementation.

Chief Secretary JK Sinha, who attended the workshop, emphasised the importance of accurate census data in policy-making and ensuring inclusive development.