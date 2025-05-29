Security was beefed up along the Tripura-Mizoram border after a low-intensity blast at an under-construction tourist facility, officials said on Thursday.

The incident happened in the early hours of Wednesday at Betlingchhip in North Tripura district, where the state government is developing an eco-park along with other tourist amenities, including a cafeteria.

Betlingchhip, the highest peak of Tripura, is located near the Phuldungsei village in Mizoram's Mamit district.

The area is also claimed by Mizoram.



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An under-construction guest house located in a disputed area along the Mizoram-Tripura border was destroyed by unidentified people, early May 28.

Speaking to PTI, Mizoram Inspector General of Police (Law and Order) H. Ramthlengliana said the incident occurred when unidentified people used explosives to damage the guest house, which was being constructed by the Tripura Forest Department.

The structure was located in the disputed area near Mizoram's Phuldungsei village in Mamit district — an area claimed by both the states, he said.

Ramthlengliana said construction was put on hold by the Tripura government after Mizoram objected to it recently.

Despite the explosion, the situation along the inter-state border is calm, he added.