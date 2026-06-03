Security tightened in Agartala ahead of Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s Tripura visit tomorrow

The Tripura Government on Wednesday, June 3 intensified security in Agartala ahead of the scheduled visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah to Tripura on Thursday evening.

Government officials said that key areas of the state capital have been placed under a strict security blanket from Wednesday, with special arrangements made to ensure smooth movement and safety during the high-profile visit.

According to officials, Shah is expected to arrive in the state on Thursday evening after attending the North Eastern Council (NEC) plenary meeting in Meghalaya, Shillong.

On Wednesday, police conducted a security trial run along VIP Road in Agartala as part of route verification and movement preparedness for the VVIP convoy. The exercise covered the stretch from the State Guest House to the old Raj Bhavan, also known as Pushpabanta Palace.

During the drill, traffic movement on VIP Road was temporarily halted, leading to major congestion however authorities later restored normal traffic flow.

Police sources confirmed that the rehearsal was carried out to assess security preparedness and ensure flawless coordination during the minister’s movement.

“Checkpoints have been established along the VIP corridor, with additional forces deployed at sensitive junctions across the city”, said police sources.

During his visit, the Union Home Minister is scheduled to attend multiple official programmes. On Friday, June 05, he is expected to participate in the foundation stone-laying ceremony of the proposed Pushpabanta Palace hotel (Old Raj Bhawan) in Agartala.

Security arrangements around the venue have been strengthened in view of the high-profile event, with officials emphasizing zero tolerance for any security lapses.

Shah will also visit the India–Bangladesh border area at Lankamura located in Agartala on that day, where he will inspect border fencing and the Border Outpost (BOP).

Later in the day, he is scheduled to hold a high-level meeting at the BSF headquarters in Shalbagan. Discussions are expected to cover border management, prevention of infiltration, smuggling control, and overall security preparedness.

Officials in Tripura have been on high alert ahead of the visit, with extensive coordination between state police, paramilitary forces, and administrative departments.