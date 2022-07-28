Senior IPS officer Amitabh Ranjan has been appointed as the new Director General of Police of Tripura. He replaces VS Yadav, who was given extension till November 2022. Yadav retired in March 2021.

Amitabh Ranjan, a 1988 batch IPS officer, is currently serving as the Special Director of Intelligence Bureau (IB), Delhi.

Consequently, upon repatriation from central deputation and in the interest of public service, the Governor is pleased to appoint Amitabh Ranjan as the DGP and head of police force with effect from the date he assumes charge.

Ranjan has taken over the charge who has served in various capacities in different security and defense organizations for last 24 years outside Tripura. The Ministry of Home Affairs has recently repatriated him to Tripura cadre from the post of Special Director General of Intelligence Bureau.

Ranjan began his career in Tripura as Sub-Divisional Police Officer of Kamalpur in Dhalai district in 1990 after probation. In 1998 he had gone on central deputation from the post of Superintendent of Police (Special Branch).