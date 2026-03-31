Sepahijala tops India, two Tripura panchayats among national award winners

Three panchayats in Tripura have received national recognition under the prestigious Deen Dayal Upadhyay & Nanaji Deshmukh Panchayat Satat Vikas Puraskar 2025, awarded by the Ministry of Panchayati Raj.

Announcing the achievement, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha said the state has “shone brightly” with multiple wins at the national level.

In a social media post, Saha congratulated Sepahijala district for securing Rank 1 in the Best District Panchayat category, Kanchabari Gram Panchayat for achieving Rank 1 in the Healthy Panchayat category, and Baikunthapur Gram Panchayat for securing Rank 3 in the Women-Friendly Panchayat category.

“Thrilled to announce that Tripura has excelled at the national level with three of its panchayats receiving prestigious awards. Proud of our grassroots governance,” the chief minister said.

He further stated that the award-winning panchayats will receive financial incentives, with Sepahijala district set to get Rs 5 crore, Kanchabari Gram Panchayat Rs 1 crore, and Baikunthapur Gram Panchayat Rs 50 lakh.

The awards, instituted by the Ministry of Panchayati Raj, recognise outstanding performance by panchayats across the country in achieving sustainable development goals and strengthening grassroots governance.