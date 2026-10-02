‘Seva Jyoti Kalash Yatra’ across Tripura on October 7; Minister reviews preparations

Tripura will observe the ‘Seva Jyoti Kalash Yatra’ and ‘Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra’ across all districts on October 7 as part of the ongoing ‘Seva Sankalp Abhiyan’ marking Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 25 years in public service.

Transport and Tourism Minister Sushanta Chowdhury reviewed preparations for the programmes at an organisational meeting held at the state party headquarters on Friday.

Chowdhury said the programmes would be organised across the country as part of the nationwide campaign and would also be held in all eight districts of Tripura.

The minister said the initiatives were aimed at strengthening the commitment to public service and taking the message of ‘seva’ to different sections of society.

He also stressed the need for proper coordination to ensure that the programmes are conducted smoothly and in an organised manner.

The ‘Seva Sankalp Abhiyan’ was launched by the BJP on September 17 and will continue until October 17. October 7 marks 25 years since Modi first took office as Gujarat chief minister in 2001.

In Tripura, the ‘Seva Jyoti Kalash Yatra’ is scheduled to include processions centred around the Seva Jyoti, along with cycle and motorcycle rallies. The programme is expected to conclude before 11 am on October 7, following which Modi’s address will be broadcast live.