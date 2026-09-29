‘Seva Jyoti Kalash Yatra’ to be held across Tripura on October 7

The Tripura government will organise a ‘Seva Jyoti Kalash Yatra’ across the state on October 7 as part of the Seva Sankalp Abhiyan, marking Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 25 years in public service.

A preparatory meeting was held at the Secretariat on September 29 under the chairmanship of Transport and Tourism Minister Sushanta Chowdhury to review arrangements for the programme.

The meeting was attended by MLA Abhishek Debroy, TIDC Chairman Nabadal Banik, Information and Cultural Affairs Department Secretary Kiran Gitte and other senior officials.

As part of the preparations, Chowdhury and Debroy held a virtual interaction with the District Magistrates of all eight districts and issued directions regarding arrangements for the event.

Addressing the meeting, Chowdhury said the Seva Jyoti Kalash Yatra would reaffirm the commitment towards public service and welfare-oriented activities. He stressed the need to ensure greater participation of college students and young people.

The minister said the yatra would be completed before 11 am on October 7, following which Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address would be broadcast live from 11 am.

The programme will feature a procession carrying the Seva Jyoti, besides cycle and bike rallies across the state, officials said.

MLA Abhishek Debroy also called for increased participation of young people in the programme.

During the meeting, Kiran Gitte and Information and Cultural Affairs Department Director Bimbisar Bhattacharyya briefed the Tourism Minister on the initiatives planned for the successful conduct of the event.