‘Seva Jyoti Yatra’ to take government services closer to Tripura people: Minister

Tripura Tourism Minister Sushanta Chowdhury on October 3 said the upcoming ‘Seva Jyoti Yatra’ will focus on taking government services, welfare schemes and development programmes closer to people across the state.

Chowdhury chaired a preparatory meeting at the conference hall of the West Tripura District Magistrate’s office to review arrangements for the programme and ensure its smooth implementation.

Officials and representatives from several departments attended the meeting, including the district administration, police, Agartala Municipal Corporation, education, health, agriculture, youth and sports, urban development, panchayats, PWD, Public Health Engineering, forest and social welfare departments.

The minister stressed the need for coordination among departments, advance planning and a clear distribution of responsibilities to ensure effective implementation at the field level.

He also called for active participation and cooperation from the public.

Chowdhury said the primary objective of the ‘Seva Jyoti Yatra’ is to ensure that the benefits of government initiatives and the message of public service reach people across all sections of society.

He said the programme would further strengthen the government’s commitment to working with people and addressing their needs at the grassroots level.

“Service, coordination and public welfare must move forward together,” Chowdhury said, expressing hope that collective efforts and public participation would make the initiative successful.

The minister directed officials to work in close coordination to ensure that the programme remains focused on delivering services and government benefits to people at the field level.

