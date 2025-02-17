Tripura Police have arrested seven persons for proxy attendance and cheating in the recruitment exams at Tripura Central University.

Officer-in-Charge of Amtali Police Station, Himadri Sarkar, stated that the Lower Division Clerk (LDC) and Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) exams were held on Sunday at the university premises.

“The examination was being supervised by university teachers. During routine verification of candidates and their admit cards, several individuals were caught red-handed engaging in unfair practices,” said the OC.

Among those apprehended were Mrinmoy Biswas, Liton Biswas, Mitan Mondal, Rajbir Singh, and Rahul Kumar, who were found cheating using electronic devices. Mobile phones were discovered hidden inside their shoes, connected via Bluetooth to facilitate cheating. The vigilant invigilators promptly confiscated their answer sheets, and they were expelled from the examination process for this year.



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The Police official said that in another instance, authorities detected two candidates who did not match the identities registered for the exam.

“Upon interrogation, Pankaj Kumar from Bihar and Ram Bir Meena from Rajasthan confessed to appearing on behalf of other candidates. Their answer sheets were immediately seized, and the university administration cancelled their candidature. The university officials lodged a formal complaint, following which we detained them and presented them before the court. They were formally arrested last night," the OC confirmed.